Police Blotter: Speed bump was cut out and removed off of Oysterponds Elementary School property, it was reported

Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: File Photo)

Victor Leverette, 58, of Greenport was arrested Aug. 8 after a 69-year old woman had called police to say she wanted him removed from her residence. A police report says the woman has an active order of protection against Mr. Leverette. Police said he was highly intoxicated and was placed under arrest and transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital.

• An employee of the Mattituck Park District told police on Aug. 8 that someone broke the sink off the wall of the women’s bathroom at Breakwater Beach. Damage was estimated at $200.

• Police responded to Oysterponds Elementary School last Wednesday to investigate a report that a speed bump on the west side of the building had been cut out and removed. Security cameras did not record that part of the property. School officials were told to install an additional security camera to avoid future issues.

• Derek Michalak, 48, of Floral Park was arrested Friday near Depot Lane in Cutchogue after he performed poorly on a roadside sobriety test. He was found to be intoxicated and placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters for processing.

• A Greenport man told police Saturday that an unknown man pushed him to the ground on Main Street and took $100 from him. The unknown man first offered to sell the man cocaine, which he refused.

• Vaughn Martin, 19, of Wantagh was arrested Sunday after police saw his car parked alongside a Cutchogue road with the engine running and the brake lights on. He was found to be driving while intoxicated and was transported to police headquarters for processing.

• Police stopped a car Sunday on Main Road in Cutchogue after the vehicle failed to maintain its lane a travel. The driver, Valerio Boch Luna, 35, was found to be intoxicated and placed under arrest.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.