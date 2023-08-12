Southold Blotter: 18-year-old Mattituck man harassed on social media

Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: File Photo)

A 79-year-old Greenport man told police on July 31 that he spoke with someone over the phone claiming to be from Apple. The man gave the caller his Social Security number and information for multiple bank accounts and later realized $600 was stolen from a debit card account. Police provided the man with identify theft paperwork.

• Police arrested Kyle Skrezec, 24, of Southold last Thursday after he was parked in a lot on Main Road in Mattituck. A caller had told police the driver of the car could not maintain its line of travel before pulling into the lot. Police said Mr. Skrezec appeared to be visibly intoxicated and that he performed poorly on field sobriety tests and refused to submit to a breath test. He was placed under arrest and taken to headquarters for processing and arraignment.

• An 18-year old Mattituck man told police on Saturday that he was harassed on social media. He told police an unidentified man demanded money be sent to him or he would “send Photoshopped erotic photos” of the man to his family and friends. The man had a financial loss of $30. An investigation is continuing.

• Vincent Pontarelli, 38, of Dayville, Conn., was arrested Saturday in Greenport after he was observed leaving his boat and was visibly unsteady. A report says that he smelled of alcohol, his speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot. He was escorted from Mitchell Park Marina and was placed under arrest and taken to headquarters for processing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.