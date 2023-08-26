Southold Blotter: Mysterious cupcakes cause local dog to become violently ill

Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: File Photo)

A Mattituck woman told police Aug. 14 that an unknown person left a cake by the road in her neighborhood and that her dog licked it and became violently ill. A vet told the woman the symptoms were indicative of poisoning. Earlier in August, according to a police report, the same had reported that “small cupcakes with white goo and/or powder started showing up” at their private community beach. The woman said she also found three cupcakes in the grass in front of her home. Police confiscated the cupcakes. No other information was provided.

• A caller told police Aug. 14 that two women were fighting on Second Street in Greenport. Officers arrived and saw Lidia Gatica Hernandez lunge at another woman. Officers restrained her and a police report states that Ms. Hernandez was “in an altered mental state, highly intoxicated and combative.” Police arrested her and said that when placed in a police unit, she “purposely and repeatedly hit her head on the passenger’s side window. She was transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital for psychological evaluation.

• An Aug. 15 police report states that Ms. Hernandez was arrested again for violating an order of protection after she approached a residence on Second Street in Greenport. She was held at headquarters for arraignment.

• A Cutchogue woman told police on Aug. 14 that her cousin had accessed her CashApp account and sent herself money. The woman told police she wanted charges pressed against her cousin. An investigation is continuing.

• A 46-year-old East Marion man, Jorge Ramirez-Arellanes, was arrested Aug. 17 after his car was observed failing to maintain its lane on Route 25 in East Marion. He was found to be intoxicated and placed under arrest.

• On Saturday, the FBI notified Southold police of a “weapon purchase denial from a subject in Southold.” The report states that a Southold man attempted to buy a firearm from a store in Riverhead and was denied “due to extensive history of mental illness.” The report states that police interviewed the man at his residence. No other information was provided.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.