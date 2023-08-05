Southold Blotter: Police investigating suspicious phone call made to Greenport woman

Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: File Photo)

An 89-year-old Greenport woman told police on July 24 that she received a phone call from a number that matched the Southold police department. She said the male caller told her he was investigating “a homeland security matter” involving a purchase from an online pharmacy. The woman told police there were charges on her credit card that she did not make. An investigation is continuing.

• Police arrested Constance Riley, 51, address unavailable, last Thursday after she was found to be intoxicated while in a car in the King Kullen parking lot in Cutchogue. She was arrested and held overnight for a morning arraignment.

• Police arrested Rony Agustin, 32, of Peconic last Thursday after he was seen sitting in a car in Greenport with a key in the ignition and the engine running. Mr. Agustin failed a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest and taken to police headquarters for processing.

• A 67-year-old Southold woman told police she was the victim of a phone scam Friday. She said she received a phone call from “Chase Bank” and that she was coerced into divulging personal information. She then hung up and contacted the bank and was told the call was a scam. She suffered no financial loss.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.