Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital presents appreciation plaque to Claudio’s

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital leadership met with Claudio’s Restaurant owners and its leadership team on Aug. 15, to celebrate their long-standing friendship and presented a “Plaque of Appreciation” for their support of the Greenport hospital over the years.

For more than 20 years, SBELIH and Claudio’s Restaurant have worked closely together to support the North Fork, the hospital explained in a press release.

“We have a wonderful partnership with Claudio’s. From your support of our Dancing on the Dock Gala and our Fishing Tournament, we thank you,” said Paul J. Connor, Chief Administrative Officer at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, during the plaque presentation. “We are two of the oldest establishments in the Greenport community. With partners like Claudio’s, we can make sure we’re here and we look forward to the future.”

Tora Matsuoka, Managing Partner, Claudio’s Restaurant echoed Mr. Connors sentiment.

“Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital and Claudio’s are two of the oldest employers on the East End. The hospital is a super important part of the community. We look forward to many generations to come.”

Leaders from both establishments were in attendance including Paul Romanelli, chairman of the ELIH Foundation board, Dr. Micah Kaplan, ELIH Foundation Board Director and others along with Claudio’s Owner Ian Behar, Claudios events director Jonathan Abbott and more.

Kevin Stuessi, Mayor of Greenport Village, recalled his recent trip to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital and stated due to the excellent care he received in Diagnostic Services, a tumor was discovered which led to a life-saving surgery.

“Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital is a very important part of this community,” Mr. Stuessi said.