High school sports round up

Scores and highlights from recent games across the North Fork.

FOOTBALL

Sept. 22: Greenport/Southold/Mattituck 42, Southampton 8

Michael DeNicola enjoyed a career night in Greenport/Southold/Mattituck’s 42-8 League IV victory at Southampton (0-3) last Friday. The junior quarterback rushed for three touchdowns, threw for another, returned an interception 67 yards for a fifth TD and registered a two-point conversion for the Porters (2-1). DeNicola ran for 116 yards in nine carries and passed for 105.

Greenport enjoyed a 28-0 halftime advantage before the Mariners (0-3) scored their lone TD. Kyle McGunnigle added a five-yard TD run, and Luke Weir caught a 66-yard scoring pass from DeNicola. Brady Woods recovered two fumbles and recorded a safety when he tackled a Southampton player in the end zone. Southampton scored on a 29-yard, third-quarter TD and a safety.

The Porters, who are looking to win their third game in a season for the first time in two years, will visit Babylon Saturday at 2 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Sept. 23: Mattituck 4, Port Jefferson 0

After playing League IX leader Babylon (6-1-1, 6-0-1) to a scoreless draw on Sept. 20, the Tuckers (4-1-2, 4-0-2) rebounded with a 4-0 win at Port Jefferson on Saturday, Sept. 23. Sean Szczotka scored three of his four goals in the second half to lead the Tuckers (4-0-2) in the Suffolk IX encounter. Cris Arreola contributed two assists. Wesley Secaida and Brady Dwyer had one assist apiece. Senior goalkeeper Jack Golder, who backstopped both matches, made six saves vs. Babylon and another two against the Royals.

Sept. 20: Greenport 4, Port Jefferson 0

The Porters (4-4) tallied four goals in the second half of its 4-0 road triumph over Port Jefferson (0-6) in League IX action on Sept. 20. Ricky Campos and Selvin Montoya led the way with a goal and an assist. Milton Veliz notched his team-high 12th goal and Nery Cano added a tally. Goalkeeper Kal-El Marine produced two saves.

Sept. 20: Babylon 1, Southold 0

The Settlers split a pair of 1-0 results. They defeated Pierson/Bridgehampton on Sept. 20, as junior Bradley Villamil scored the lone goal of the match in the second half in League IX. Sophomore Keeper Travis Sepenoski secured the shutout with four saves. Two days later, Southold lost at Babylon, 1-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Sept. 26: Mattituck 3, Shelter Island 0

The Tuckers (6-4, 5-3) were shutout by Hampton Bays and Center Moriches, 3-0, on Sept. 20 and 22, respectively, before bouncing back with a shutout of its own at Shelter Island on Tuesday, Sept. 26. The Tuckers registered 25-9, 25-16 and 25-16 wins the straight set sweep.

Sept. 22: Greenport/Southold 3, Southampton 1

Lilly Corwin recorded 10 kills and eight aces and Sally Jordan contributed seven aces and six kills as Greenport/Southold (3-5) defeated Southampton (0-4), 3-1 last Friday. Jessica Sousis collected seven aces and five digs.

BOYS GOLF

Sept. 26 Mattituck 8, Shelter Island 1

The Tuckers (4-2) scored two bid road wins last week. They recorded a 7-2 victory at Hampton Bays on Sept. 20 before defeating host Shelter Island, 8-1, on Tuesday.

Sept. 21 Greenport/Southold 8.5, Shelter Island 0.5

The Porters (2-2) earned their second win over Shelter Island (0-7) last Thursday with an 8.5-0.5 road victory.