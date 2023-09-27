New family medicine practice opens in Mattituck

Dr. Kimberly Hsu, Family Medicine (Courtesy photo)

Kimberly Hsu, M.D. has joined Stony Brook Medicine Community Medical Group as part of the newly established Mattituck Family Medicine.

“Having Dr. Hsu in our state-of-the-art Advanced Primary and Specialty Care facility has been part of our strategic plan to provide family care to our growing North Fork area,” Paul J. Connor, chief administrative officer of Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, said in a press release. “We are especially grateful to Stony Brook Medicine who helped lead the vision for our community.”

Dr. Hsu is a board-certified physician specializing in family medicine. She believes in a patient-centered approach and recognizes the importance of actively listening to her patients’ concerns and empowers her patients to participate in their healthcare journey by fostering open communication and promoting collaboration, according to the press release.

“We are extremely happy that Dr. Hsu has joined our group to provide care in Mattituck and across the North Fork. She is a capable and compassionate physician who will expand primary care services and be well-loved by her patients,” said William Wertheim, M.D., MBA, president of Stony Brook Medicine Community Medical Group.

Dr. Hsu received her medical degree at the American University of Antigua and completed her residency training at Western Reserve Health Education in Youngstown, Ohio, where she served as chief resident.

“As a primary care physician, my utmost priority is to create a patient-centered medical home,” Dr. Hsu said. “I am thrilled and honored to serve this community. My excitement stems from the opportunity to provide comprehensive and compassionate care that revolves around each individual’s unique needs and well-being. Together, we can build a healthier future, one patient at a time.”

Dr. Hsu’s is available to treat women’s health, pediatrics and mental health. Her practice is located in the Stony Brook Medicine Advanced Primary and Specialty Care office in Mattituck Plaza and is accepting new patients.