The East End community, along with Peconic Landing members and team members enjoyed fireworks and more at Brecknock Hall on Sept. 3 for their annual End of Summer celebration. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

On Sept. 3 Greenport’s Peconic Landing, the East End’s only life plan community, hosted their annual End of Summer celebration.

Free to all, the event took place behind the historic Brecknock Hall, at One Brecknock Road in Greenport. The much-anticipated evening drew hundreds of guests and brought together Peconic Landing members, team members, and the entire East End community.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson