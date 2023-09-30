Southold Blotter: Multiple vehicles collide with deer throughout town

Southold Town police reported five incidents last week in which vehicles collided with deer. Police did not specify any locations, except that three collisions occurred on Route 48 and two on Route 25.

• A New York man told police Sunday that he lost one of his pistols in Riverhead Town jurisdiction.

The man told police that his pistol and holster must have fallen from his pocket on Sept. 20. Police directed the man to report the missing gun to the county Sheriff’s office.

• Southold police had three reports of panhandling outside establishments in Greenport.

One incident was reported at Lucharitos, where a man with a hoodie and a white beard asked for food and money; one was at the Whiskey Wind Tavern, where the same man was told to refrain from bothering customers, and the last was at the 7-Eleven, where a man refused to leave the store, according to police.

• A Cutchogue woman told police last Thursday that a man in a white hoodie was possibly going through people’s mailboxes. Police said they canvassed the area with no results.

• Jonathan Morin, 30, of Yaphank was charged with harassment Sept. 18, after he yelled obscenities at the judge and struck a court officer on the chest while being arraigned in Southold Town Justice Court, according to police.

• Maximillian Silem, 36, of New York was arrested on two warrants Sept. 19 on Adams Street in Greenport and was found by police to be in possession of drugs, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.