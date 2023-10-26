Election Guide 2023: Meet the candidates for Southold Town Trustee, Assessor and Receiver of Taxes

(L-R) Albert N. Krupski and Glenn Goldsmith, Southold Town Trustee

Election Day is Nov. 7. All this week, meet the candidates.

Town Trustee

Albert N. Krupski

Party: Democratic, Conservative

Hamlet: Cutchogue

Occupation: Southold Town Trustee, Brookhaven National Lab Community Advisory Council member

Mr. Krupski, who is known as Nick, is running for a third term. He has spent his lifetime working alongside his father and late grandfather on their family farm. Mr. Krupski holds a bachelor’s degree in geology and environmental science from SUNY/Cortland, and a master’s in biology and education from LIU.

He began his career at Cornell’s Marine Program focusing on shellfish and habitat restoration.

Pitch: With two terms as a trustee, Mr. Krupski has a proven record of leadership, collaboration and stewardship for the coastline, water and land use in Southold. A lifelong Cutchogue resident, he has been actively involved in maintaining the family farm while making a steadfast commitment to balancing waterfront access with environmental sustain-ability and conservation.

In his words: “I have proudly served the last seven years protecting Southold’s greatest assets.”

Glenn Goldsmith

Party: Republican, Conservative

Hamlet: Mattituck

Occupation: Southold Town Trustee, co-owner of Goldsmith’s Boat Shop

Mr. Goldsmith was born and raised in Southold and has served as a Trustee since 2016. He graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in management from Quinnipiac University. He has been actively involved in the marine industry for over 36 years. and has valuable experience working with the Trustees, NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, Army Corps of Engineers, Suffolk County health department and other agencies. He is a 28-year member of Southold Fire Department and lives in Mattituck with his wife and two sons.

Pitch: Mr. Goldsmith said he brings a unique perspective to the Board of Trustees: that of a small business owner whose livelihood is dependent on the local marine environment, and whose property is within Trustee jurisdiction and faces the same challenges as other applicants.

In his words: “I will continue to work in a bipartisan effort, striking a balance between use and protection of our vital bays, creeks and wetlands for future generations. ”

Receiver of Taxes

Responsibilities: Collect all real property taxes levied by the town, county and school districts.

Kelly J. Fogarty

Party: Republican, Conservative (unopposed)

Hamlet: Mattituck

Occupation: Southold Town Receiver of Taxes, Certified Public Accountant

Ms. Fogarty, 59, has served as Southold’s Tax Receiver since 2019. A graduate of the University of Georgia, she has been a practicing CPA for more than 30 years. Ms. Fogarty is an active member of the community serving on the boards of many business, environmental and charitable organizations. A native of the North Fork, she and her husband, Jim, have raised their three grown children in Mattituck.

In her own words: “As a proud resident of Southold Town, I believe it’s my duty and privilege to serve the community using my strengths as a financial professional.”

Town Assessor

Responsibilities: The Town Assessor sets the valuation of all real estate in the township; assesses property when building permits are issued on improvements and additions; maintains property tax exemptions for senior citizens, veterans, clergy, agricultural, volunteer firefighter and ambulance workers and nonprofit organizations.

William J. Flinter

Party: Democratic, Working Families

Hamlet: Mattituck

Occupation: Banker

Mr. Flinter grew up in Mattituck and attended Mattituck High School, where he met his wife, Danielle. They both attended Siena College, where Mr. Flinter earned a bachelor’s degree in finance. After graduating, they returned to Mattituck, where they now reside with their two children. Mr. Flinter has worked for a variety of financial institutions, such as American Portfolios, Farm Credit East and, currently, M&T Bank. He has also had the chance to work in several hamlets, including Southold, Greenport and Cutchogue. His knowledge of the local community, along with his diverse background in a variety of local finance and banking institutions, has given him a unique perspective and skill set that will enable him to serve as Southold Town Tax Assessor.

Pitch: A long-standing commitment to the community, Mattituck High School graduate and a lifelong resident of Southold Town, Mr. Flinter has partnered with local civic associations and volunteer groups to serve his community. He is confident in his knowledge and experience to get the job done.

In his words: “As a lifelong Southold resident and local banker, I am excited for the opportunity to serve as a town Tax Assessor.”

Michael C. Goscinski

Party: Republican, Conservative

Hamlet: Southold

Occupation: Former business manager, EMT

Since moving to Southold more than 25 years ago, Mr. Goscinski has been an active volunteer, from coaching youth sports such as Little League and hockey to fighting fires and saving lives. He is an interior firefighter and a trained first responder and was named the 2017 EMT of the Year by the Southold Fire Department. Mr. Goscinski is an ex-captain with Hook & Ladder Company at Southold FD. As a former business manager of more than 100 employees at the World Trade Center, Mr. Goscinski is a proven leader and experienced adviser. He has worked in all facets of business and real estate such as strategy, people management, operations and finance. As a business manager he read, accessed and developed financial statements such as profit and loss, payroll and budgeting. His responsibilities included accessing, interpreting and developing information such as property evaluations for new business locations.

Pitch: Mr. Goscinski is committed to keeping taxes as low as possible so that children who were raised locally can start families here and not be forced to leave by increasing prices and taxes. There are programs avail able to help members of the community and he would like to share that information and help people understand and access what is available to them.

In his words: “My goal as the Southold Town Assessor is to preserve Southold’s future by keeping taxes affordable and fair so that Southold residents can maintain their current lifestyle and enjoy the beauty of Southold Town.”

Responsibilities: Town Trustees administer all activity within 100 feet of the town’s wetlands as well as the underwater lands owned by the Trustees for Southold’s citizens. Trustee jurisdiction encompasses more than 2,000 acres of underwater lands.