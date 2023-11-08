Southold Election 2023: Live updates

Polls close tonight at 9 p.m. (File photo)

With polls closing at 9 p.m., results from the 2023 Southold election will soon begin to roll in. Watch this post throughout the evening for results.

Meet this year’s candidates:

TOWN SUPERVISOR

Albert J. Krupski Jr. — Al Krupski has a long history of public service. First elected as a Southold Town Trustee in 1985, he served in that capacity for 20 years, 14 as president. In 2005, Mr. Krupski was elected to the Town Board, serving seven years, his last as deputy supervisor. He was elected to the Suffolk County Legislature in 2013, where he serves the towns of Southold, Riverhead and Brookhaven. His focus has always been preserving the natural beauty and environment of the East End, including open space and productive farmland. He helped write a wetlands code, wind code, town-wide drainage code, big box law and a dark sky law. Mr. Krupski is a fourth-generation farmer married to Mary, with three children, Nicholas, Colleen and Kim, and five grandchildren.

Donald Grim — Mr. Grim is committed to providing the leadership and direction needed to sustain the town as a thriving community on the North Fork while maintaining its rural charm. He has lived in Cutchogue since 1975 and raised three successful daughters there. Mr. Grim manages and operates a recycling facility in Cutchogue and is a volunteer firefighter in the Cutchogue Fire Department. He is a Son of American Legion Post 803 member and served on the Southold Town Tree Committee. He and his wife, Jeanne, are active members of the Orient Yacht Club and enjoy spending time there. They support and donate to local youth organizations. Mr. Grim said the small-town, rural nature of the community is what attracted him and his family to live here and is something he will work diligently to protect.

TOWN COUNCIL

Anne Hession Smith — Anne Hession Smith, 67, and her husband, Ron, came to Mattituck in 1985 and raised their family. She retired as superintendent of the Mattituck-Cutchogue School District in 2018, having previously served as assistent superintendent and elementary school principal.

Post-retirement, she continued as chair of the North Fork Coalition for Behavioral Health, advocating for local mental health services for families. Ms. Smith was president of the Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association and a member of the Southold Town Police Review Task Force. She received the Helen Wright Prince Award in 2017, and is proud to be endorsed by Eleanor’s Legacy and the Long Island Sierra Club.

Gwynn D. Schroeder — Ms. Schroeder, 63, is a fourth-generation Mattituck High School graduate with deep roots on the North Fork. A respected, longtime environmental advocate, she spent a decade working for North Fork Environmental Council, becoming the group’s executive director. Ms. Schroeder helped pass the original Community Preservation Fund and was the key staff person for the Save What’s Left Campaign. She has served on several nonprofit boards and is proud to have been endorsed by the Working Families Party, Long Island Federation of Labor, Eleanor’s Legacy and the Long Island Sierra Club.

Jill M. Doherty — Jill Doherty, 59, was raised in East Marion and has been a full-time Southold resident for more than four decades. Growing up, Jill attended community college while working in restaurants. She raised two children in the Mattituck-Cutchogue School District, served 26 years with the Mattituck Fire Department Auxiliary and worked for local banks and as a bookkeeper before coming to Southold Town Hall as a clerk to the Board of Trustees. Jill has previously been elected to the Board of Trustees and served as its president before becoming the most senior member of the Southold Town Board.

Stephen K. Kiely — Mr. Kiely, 48, is a 15-year resident of Southold, where he and his wife, Julia, are raising their four children. He is currently the Shelter Island town attorney, the Mattituck Park District attorney and has been a municipal lawyer for several East End towns including Southold and Southampton and the Villages of Greenport and Westhampton Dunes, as well as an assistant district attorney. He is a former Mattituck Chamber of Commerce board member and is a current member of the Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association. He is also a CYO basketball and PAL lacrosse coach.

TRUSTEE

Albert N. Krupski — Mr. Krupski, who is known as Nick, is running for a third term. He has spent his lifetime working alongside his father and late grandfather on their family farm. Mr. Krupski holds a bachelor’s degree in geology and environmental science from SUNY/Cortland, and a master’s in biology and education from LIU.

He began his career at Cornell’s Marine Program focusing on shellfish and habitat restoration.

Glenn Goldsmith — Mr. Goldsmith was born and raised in Southold and has served as a Trustee since 2016. He graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in management from Quinnipiac University. He has been actively involved in the marine industry for over 36 years. and has valuable experience working with the Trustees, NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, Army Corps of Engineers, Suffolk County health department and other agencies. He is a 28-year member of Southold Fire Department and lives in Mattituck with his wife and two sons.

TOWN JUSTICE

Daniel C. Ross — Mr. Ross seeks a second term as a Southold Town Justice. His tenure as justice is informed by his practice of law in Mattituck for the past 37 years, his public service as a town Councilman, and his municipal law experience as village attorney for Greenport. He has lived on the North Fork since 1986, where he and his wife, Karen, raised three daughters. Mr. Ross’ extensive knowledge of the law and the issues facing Southold residents makes him a strong, fair and compassionate justice. He has been a practicing attorney in the Supreme Court in Riverhead and the Southold Town Justice Court for more than 30 years. He is a member of the NYS Bar Association, the Suffolk County Bar Association and the NYS Magistrate’s Association.

In addition to his law practice and municipal positions, Mr. Ross has served in volunteer capacities including on the San Simeon nursing home Board of Directors (formerly president), Homeowners Association president, Chamber of Commerce member, director of North Fork Soccer League, youth sports coach 1987 to 2006 and CCD Instructor.

Brian J. Hughes — Mr. Hughes, who served as Southold Town Justice from 2015 to 2019, graduated magna cum laude from John Jay College of Criminal Justice and St. John’s School of Law while working full-time as a New York City firefighter. As a Southold resident for the past 35 years, Mr. Hughes has volunteered to help the poor, those with substance abuse issues and average citizens within the community. He defended the poor as part of the Assigned Counsel Defender Plan of Suffolk County (18B) Felony Panel. As Southold Town Justice, he volunteered in the East End Regional Intervention Court (drug court) helping defendants with substance abuse issues. Mr. Hughes was a member of the Southold Ethics Board for nine years and was its chair for six of those years. He was an active member of the Southold Justice Review & Reform Task Force, Part 1.

RECEIVER OF TAXES

Kelly Fogarty — Ms. Fogarty, 59, has served as Southold’s Tax Receiver since 2019. A graduate of the University of Georgia, she has been a practicing CPA for more than 30 years. Ms. Fogarty is an active member of the community serving on the boards of many business, environmental and charitable organizations. A native of the North Fork, she and her husband, Jim, have raised their three grown children in Mattituck.

TOWN ASSESSOR

William J. Flinter — Mr. Flinter grew up in Mattituck and attended Mattituck High School, where he met his wife, Danielle. They both attended Siena College, where Mr. Flinter earned a bachelor’s degree in finance. After graduating, they returned to Mattituck, where they now reside with their two children. Mr. Flinter has worked for a variety of financial institutions, such as American Portfolios, Farm Credit East and, currently, M&T Bank. He has also had the chance to work in several hamlets, including Southold, Greenport and Cutchogue. His knowledge of the local community, along with his diverse background in a variety of local finance and banking institutions, has given him a unique perspective and skill set that will enable him to serve as Southold Town Tax Assessor.

Michael C. Goscinski — Since moving to Southold more than 25 years ago, Mr. Goscinski has been an active volunteer, from coaching youth sports such as Little League and hockey to fighting fires and saving lives. He is an interior firefighter and a trained first responder and was named the 2017 EMT of the Year by the Southold Fire Department. Mr. Goscinski is an ex-captain with Hook & Ladder Company at Southold FD. As a former business manager of more than 100 employees at the World Trade Center, Mr. Goscinski is a proven leader and experienced adviser. He has worked in all facets of business and real estate such as strategy, people management, operations and finance. As a business manager he read, accessed and developed financial statements such as profit and loss, payroll and budgeting. His responsibilities included accessing, interpreting and developing information such as property evaluations for new business locations.