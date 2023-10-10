Photos: Cutchogue Old Burying Ground Tour 2023

Jeremy Garretson photo

The North Fork Community Theatre partnered with the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council to guide guests through the Old Burying Ground in Cutchogue on Sunday, Oct. 8. Local actors portrayed real historical figures from the North Fork, including Mary Wickham, Elizabeth Reeve and others who are buried there. The NFCT also gave a separate tour at the graveyard beside the theater on Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck in association with the Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society and Mattituck Presbyterian Church.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson