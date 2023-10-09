Photos: First Fridays returns for one night only on Love Lane

A couple hundred people strolled Love Lane for this year’s one and only First Friday.

Friday was a welcome return to the pre-pandemic tradition that sees local boutiques and eateries showcasing their offering in — quite literally — the heart of Mattituck. The Mattituck Chamber of Commerce’s once-a-month series that ran May through October each year since 2014 paused during the pandemic, and its October return, announced in August via Facebook, was a welcome surprise to locals.

“It’s a fabulous night, the weather held off, so it’s really good to be back in town and socializing and enjoying Love Lane and Mattituck,” said Mattituck resident Cathy Grillo, who attended the event in previous years. “We definitely wanted it to come back. It’s good for all the stores, it’s really good for Mattituck.”

Among those making their presence known Friday were Eastern Front Brewing Co., The Village Cheese Shop and Ammarati’s of Love Lane.

“It’s nice that people are so enthusiastic about it,” said Carolyn Iannone, owner of Love Lane Kitchen. “It’s a good sign maybe for next year.”

Photos by Nicholas Grasso