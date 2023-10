Jeremy Garretson photo

On Saturday, Oct. 28, the annual Village of Greenport Halloween Parade kicked off at the library and marched through the village, with little ghouls, goblins and everything in between wishing onlookers a happy spooky season. The parade concluded at Mitchell Park, where kids were treated to free carousel rides before trick-or-treating around the village.

Check out photos of the parade by Jeremy Garretson below.