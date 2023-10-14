Southold Blotter: False UFO sighting in Mattituck

Current Southold police headquarters. (Melissa Azofeifa photo)

A 58-year-old Mattituck man told police on Oct. 4 that he received a fraud alert from his bank asking if he had written a check for $19,870. He told the bank no and thought the matter was settled. He checked his account and saw that amount had been withdrawn. He then contacted the bank’s fraud division.

• A 75-year-old Cutchogue man told police last Thursday that he bought a “convertible top” on Facebook marketplace and sent a payment or $1,700. He later learned he had been scammed. An investigation is continuing.

• Last Thursday, a Mattituck man called police to say he saw a UFO in the sky to the east of his residence. An officer who responded said the lights were “just street lights reflecting in the fog.”

• On Friday, the pastor at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport told police that someone vandalized a “Pray to Stop Abortion” sign in front of the church. The pastor said he wanted the incident documented.

• A 33-year-old Southold man, Esteban Rodriguez, was arrested Saturday on charges related to the theft of beer and wine from a Greenport restaurant. He was held at headquarters for arraignment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.