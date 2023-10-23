Spook-tacular Halloween plans underway in Greenport

Halloween Parade in Greenport

Grab your broomsticks and don your masks for what looks like a super spooky, fun-filled Greenport Halloween parade and haunted village on Saturday, Oct. 28.

In a spellbinding collaboration between the village and the business improvement district, downtown Greenport will be transformed into a spine-tingling haunted village full of ghoulish surprises and sweet treats.

The day kicks off at 11 am with the village’s 11th annual Halloween Parade. Goblins and sorcerers should be lined up at the starting point at Floyd Memorial Library at 10:30 am sharp. The procession of costumed tots and village villains will trail behind the Greenport Fire Department’s Antique Fire Engine #33, which is sure to cast a spell and all who see it. The parade will march down Main Street and into a haunted Mitchell Park. What’s more, carousel rides will be free from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, for anyone who wants to enjoy a wicked whirl.

Ana & Elenna Patchke with Spirit the Dog

From high noon to 3 p.m., Greenport village businesses are hosting trick-or-treaters with a spectrum of treats and goodies that no wizards, witches or apparitions will want to miss. Prepare to be spooked by the return by popular demand this year of the scavenger hunt, with the theme “Skeletons in Our Closets.” Youngsters and their parents will prowl the village streets in search of numbered skeletons lurking in store windows, street displays or basically anywhere. Residents can pick up scavenger hunt forms throughout the village, or at www.greenportvillage.org

The gory fun continues as the talented Lisa Dabrowski brings the infamous “Lizzie Borden” to life, hatchet in hand, wandering through the haunted village, but don’t worry — it’s all part of the show. Floyd Memorial Library’s Miss Vicky will be hosting story time for little devils of all ages at the Blue Duck Bakery courtyard from 12:30 to 1:30 pm.

For more unearthly fun, head on over to the Polo Grounds’ “Fireman’s Row” from 2 pm to 8 pm, where North Fork Kids Connect, Inc. is ready to conjure up a “Trunk or Treat” extravaganza. Expect treats galore.

Plenty of Greenport restaurants and eateries will be open and serving all sorts of ghoulishly good food for parents and kids alike.

The event’s rain date is Sunday, Oct. 29.