First Presbyterian Church of Southold launches ‘Stepping Stones’ program

(Steve Wick photo)

In 1836, First Presbyterian Church of Southold built a handsome manse adjacent to the church as a home for its ministers. In recent years, the manse has been used by recovery groups for meetings and by Maureen’s Haven to house homeless people.

Today, the church — which dates back to the founding of Southold Town in 1640 — has another vision for the manse, one that is deeply rooted in the faith of its congregation.

If all goes according to plan, a local family facing an acute housing crisis will move into the manse for a one-year stay, hopefully by Christmas. Inspired by a group in Maryland called Deep Roots, which provides housing for people in need, the Rev. Peter Kelley and the church elders have established a program here called Stepping Stones.

“We called it that because, when you want to cross a river, you need to step on a stone to help you get to the other side and on to a better life,” the Rev. Kelley said.

“Deep Roots provides housing and recovery services, along with parenting skills,” he explained. “They can help several families at a time. That model inspired us, so in 2022, when a family came to us in need, we decided the manse was the right approach to help.”

The first occupants were a woman and two children facing an imminent housing crisis. When they left after six months, the church decided to find another family in need.

With help from the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation — located a few doors east of the church on Main Road — a committee of church elders will review candidates for the manse. Families with young children are preferred. Applicants will have to fill out a questionnaire and understand that the residency is intended to be for one year.

The family picked by the committee of elders will not be charged rent during that year or, if there is family income, will pay a small percentage. In recent months, volunteers have refurbished the manse, replacing all 26 windows, refinishing the floors and bringing in furniture supplied by a church member.

A tour of the manse Monday morning revealed its history as well as its beauty. The interior has been repainted, and upgrades made to the electrical system, kitchen and bathrooms. It’s quite a handsome home, with four bedrooms. Karen Murray, one of the elders involved in Stepping Stones, said the thought behind using the manse for a family in need came naturally and reflects the faith of a congregation that believes in helping those in need.

“Housing in Southold is such a pressing need,” she said. “After the first family moved out we decided to do it again. The idea of not using what we have to help others, that didn’t sit right with us.”

Ms. Murray said Stepping Stone guidelines require just one family at a time in residence . “We feel this is such a small thing to do in such a large and ongoing crisis but sometimes that’s all you can do,” she said. “The hope is that a family stays there for a year and during that time figures things out.

“We see this a stepping stone,” she added. “In the agreement, we want to make sure the family selected stays there and not additional people. They have to keep the place up. And it’s a maximum of 12 months and then the next family can move in.”

She also said the family chosen to occupy the manse will also participate in a financial literacy program to help with debt reduction, increasing the ability to save and planning for future goals.

The church will hold an open house at the manse on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to showcase both the building and the program for the community.