Photos: North Fork Festival of Trees raises more than $130,000

The fourth annual North Fork Festival of Trees, sponsored by the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation, turned Treiber Farms in Peconic into a winter wonderland. North Fork Animal Welfare League’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ tree, decorated with photos of pets waiting for forever homes, won the Designer’s Choice Award. The collection of uniquely decorated trees and wreaths designed by local artists, businesses and North Forkers were displayed and auctioned off last weekend to benefit CAST.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson