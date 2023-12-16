Blotter: Compost fire reported and extinguished on Fishers Island

Current Southold police headquarters. (Melissa Azofeifa photo)

On Dec. 4, police investigated a report of a “female in distress” on Main Street in Greenport. The report states that the woman was surrounded by three men in a parking lot and appeared to be crying and having a verbal dispute with one of the men. When police arrived at the scene, the unknown woman had left in an unknown direction as had the men. “Units canvassed the area extensively with negative results,” the report states.

• An 84-year-old Greenport woman told police on Dec. 6 that an unknown individual had been calling her, stating that he was trying to end her new Medicare cards for her to obtain a knee brace, according to a report. The woman told police she never requested a brace. She also told police she told the individual her address, date of birth, phone number and Medicare number. She was told to contact her insurance company to request a new card.

• On Friday, Southold police received a call about a fire at the compost area on Fishers Island. Two officers on the island and the Fishers Island Fire Department responded and the leaves that were burning were extinguished.

• On Saturday, police stopped a vehicle on Route 48 in Mattituck after a report the vehicle was failing to maintain its lane of travel. An officer spoke with the driver, Pacheco Silverio, 28, of Shelter Island. Mr. Silverio was determined to be intoxicated, according to police, and placed under arrest. He was transported to headquarters for processing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.