Daily Update: Incoming Suffolk County Legislator Catherine Stark arrested while impaired by drugs
Here are the headlines for December 4, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Catherine Stark, elected to the Suffolk County Legislature, arrested Sunday for driving while impaired by drugs
Editorial: A veteran is buried and the American spirit is rekindled
Letters to the Editor: What is Soloviev up to?
Southold Blotter: Man avoids potential scam in Greenport
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Catherine Stark arrested Sunday by town police for driving while impaired by drugs
Bus crashes into building on Griffing Avenue, reportedly injuring multiple people
Blotters: Arrest after alleged theft at Tanger Polo Ralph Lauren
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
A sweet Shelter Island start to the season: St. Nick’s at St. Mary’s for cookies and more
Jenifer’s Journal: Game of crones
NORTHFORKER
The Giving Season: A look behind the curtain of three North Fork community centers during the holiday season
One Minute on the North Fork: Breakfast at Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy
SOUTHFORKER
The Heart of the Sea: Montauk fishermen are in it for the long haul
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.