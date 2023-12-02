Southold Blotter: Man avoids potential scam in Greenport

Current Southold police headquarters. (Melissa Azofeifa photo)

• On Nov. 20, an employee of the Starbucks in Mattituck signed a trespass affidavit against a 54-year-old man, whose address was not provided, for being in the store on several occasions, giving employees a hard time and asking employees for free food and coffee, according to a report. Police located the man at a 7-Eleven and advised him of the affidavit. On the same date, the same man was told to leave a convenience store in Greenport after he got upset that the store did not carry a tobacco product he wanted, police said.

• An 88-year-old Greenport man told police on Nov. 20 that he received a letter stating that he won $250,000 from “North American Consumer Promotion Draw” and he needed to send in a $2,000 processing fee. The letter included a fake $2,675 check in the man’s name for him to cash. He told police he wanted to confirm it was a fraud. He was advised to check all his financial accounts.

• A 58-year-old Greenport man went to the St. Agnes R.C. Church food pantry in Greenport on Nov. 21 and requested a Thanksgiving food basket. He was told he needed to sign up for the program an he became irate and “yelled and screamed and made the volunteers feel unsafe,” according to a report. He was told to leave. He told staff that “Hispanic patrons get preferential treatment” at the pantry, according to police. He was told he is no longer allowed in the pantry and a notice of trespass was filed.

• An anonymous caller on Nov. 22 told police a man was walking down the middle of Fourth Avenue in Greenport and “acting erratically”. Police responded and determined the man, Richard Hermance, 33, address unavailable, had an active bench warrant from Southold Town Justice Court. He was arrested and an officer attempted to transport him to headquarter for processing. “Hermance stated he recently used heroin and was showing signs of an onset of an overdose,” police said, and he was transported to Stony Brook-Eastern Long Island Hospital.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.