East End Seaport Museum developing adult education programs for 2024

The Greenport museum children’s camps were such a hit with parents they will soon be offered to big kids too. (photo credit: Lee Meyer)

For adults who want to dive deeper into Greenport’s marine ecosystem and history, East End Seaport Museum has an adult summer camp in store for 2024.

Museum executive director Tracey Orlando said the Marine Exploration Camp for children was launched two years ago and was well-received by the community almost immediately.

During an eight-week course taught by two state-certified teachers, nine local students ages 7 to 11 participated in programs focusing on local marine life and maritime history.

Ms. Orlando said all the students were able to enroll in this program through scholarships, made possible by an “unexpected benefactor.”

“The kids learned so much, it was incredible,” Ms. Orlando said.

Additionally, last year the organization started its free Social Summer Fridays program, where the community was invited to casual social gatherings at the museum.

While chatting with guests about children’s marine program, Ms. Orlando said it piqued many people’s interests.

“I would say no less than 24 people in the season asked me, ‘Why don’t you guys have a marine exploration camp for adults?’ ” Ms. Orlando said. “So, this pilot program was born because of the children.”

The pilot adult summer camp marine exploration program is still in the early developmental stages, but so far, Ms. Orlando said the museum plans to host four early evening workshops, which would last between 90 minutes and two hours. A specialist in certain fields will run the workshops.

The adult summer camp classes will take place in the summer on Tuesdays — the projected dates are July 23, July 30, Aug. 6 and Aug. 13.

Some of the course concepts Ms. Orlando, new board member Joan Ripley and the rest of the museum’s team have thrown around include “Shells and Seining,” which would involve taking the adults out to a local beach to collect shells with a seining net, learn how to identify the shells and educate them on the purpose.

Another idea for a class topic would be “Rocks and Sand” where participants can learn how to identify different types of quartz and rocks, as well as type of sand. For those looking to get more creative, Ms. Orlando said another idea could be having the adult students make note cards out of seaweed.

Ms. Orlando encouraged anyone interested in participating in the program to become members of the East End Seaport Museum, so they can receive early notice of these summer classes. She added that memberships allow the museum to continue to organize a variety of educational series.

“Just like every good idea, we might have to have a maximum amount of participants, so we would like to give our members the first crack at it,” Ms. Orlando said. “But you don’t have to be a member to participate.”

The East End Seaport Museum is situated in a “transportation hub” in Greenport near the ferry and train, Ms. Orlando said, so they receive thousands of visitors of all ages from near and far.

She said for the community to invest in its future, it is important to learn about its past, and this includes it agricultural and aquatic background.

The museum director said she believes the adult marine exploration program will be a great opportunity for attendees to become “stewards.”

“I think it’s incredibly important to be observers of all the natural wonders all around us,” Ms. Orlando said. “And for this, there will be a better respect, they will be better neighbors and visitors and they will understand and appreciate what they’re looking at.”