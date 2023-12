(Jeremy Garretson photo)

When a heavy downpour canceled Greenport Village’s annual menorah lighting, celebrants took to Congregation Tifereth Israel, where Rabbi Gadi Capela lit the menorah and offered a prayer. Guests enjoyed latkes and sufganiyah (jelly donuts) as they celebrated the Festival of Lights inside the temple. Hanukkah ends on Dec. 15.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson