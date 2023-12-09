Southold Blotter: Woman turns in replica samurai sword to police

Current Southold police headquarters. (Melissa Azofeifa photo)

On Nov. 27, town police contacted Jaime Ajix Suruy, 37, of Peconic “in reference to an active bench warrant.” A report says he was placed under arrest and held for morning arraignment. No other information was provided.

• An agent of the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance contacted Southold police Nov. 28 to request police presence at an address on Front Street in Greenport that was to be shut own for failure to pay taxes. Two officers responded. The agent provided legal papers to the owner of the address and the agent completed the seizure of the property.

• Last Thursday, a Southold man contacted police to report finding whelk pots that he had previously lost. After determining that the pots had been stolen, they were taken to headquarters and stored in the property yard.

• Camey Escalante, 20, of Mattituck turned himself in to police Friday in response to an active bench warrant. He was taken to Town Justice Court for arraignment. No other information was provided.

• An 86-year-old Cutchogue woman told police Friday that she received a call from an “alleged police officer” that her daughter was involved in a car accident and was arrested and needed bail money. The woman told Southold police she then received a call from “David Bell,” who said he was her daughter’s attorney. He asked the woman to send him $18,500 to bail out her daughter. After contacting her financial advisor, the woman realized this was a phone scam. No money was sent.

• On Saturday, a Southold woman visited police headquarters to turn in a “replica samurai sword” she found while cleaning out her basement. She asked police to destroy it.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.