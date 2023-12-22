Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital honors Sheri Winter Parker

From left: Micah Kaplan, Paul Romanelli, Paul Connor, Sheri Winter Parker, Brian Parker, Linda Sweeney, Eileen Oakley and Dena Conklin pose as Mr. Connor gives Ms. Winter Parker a plaque of appreciation from Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. (Lee Meyer photo)

Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital and its leadership team presented Sheri Winter Parker with a plaque Tuesday thanking her for her ongoing support of the hospital.

Ms. Winter Parker, a real estate broker with Corcoran, is a member of the ELIH Foundation Board of Directors, and hosts regular “Shopping with Sheri” events that benefit the hospital. She has also donated time and money to various hospital appreciation events, such as a first responder luncheon.

“Sheri joined the ELIH Foundation Board over two years ago and we have been very fortunate to have her support,” Paul Connor, chief administrative officer at SBELIH, said in a statement. “Sheri not only brought her business and marketing expertise to the board but has also … [brought in] much needed funds for the foundation.”

At the presentation, Ms. Winter Parker thanked SBELIH for caring for her when she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020, which she said inspired her to get involved in fundraising for the hospital.

“I am honored to be recognized for my partnership with Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital,” she said. “They were an integral part of my life in the early days of COVID and they are the reason I am standing here now. Giving back to this hospital is a passion of mine as it is the least I can do. Having this hospital in our community is exactly what we all need when we need the right care.”

The presentation took place at the Corcoran real estate office in Cutchogue. Mr. Connor, along with hospital official Linda Sweeney and board members Eileen Oakley, Paul Romanelli, Dr. Micah Kaplan and Ms. Winter Parker’s husband, Brian Parker, were also in attendance.