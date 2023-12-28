Year in Review 2023: Al Krupski wins race for Southold supervisor

Al Krupski at a press conference in Southold in September 2022. (File photo)

Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski proved victorious over Republican candidate Donald Grim in the race for Southold Town Supervisor in November. The Democratic and Conservative candidate will succeed Scott Russell, who served as supervisor for 18 years.

At a Democratic party celebration at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. in Peconic, Mr. Krupski said, “My three children are here. They’ve given us six grandchildren and this is really the reason I’m doing this. You look to the future and this is our time here in Southold Town. You look at the great history of the town and this is our chance to make an impact — not just elected officials but everyone who cares about the town and wants to do something for it.”

In 1986, Mr. Krupski began his political career as a Southold Town Trustee, a position he maintained until he was elected to the Town Board in 2005. After seven years on the board, voters elected him to the Suffolk County Legislature in 2013, the position in which he currently serves. A fourth-generation farmer who owns Krupski Farms, environmental preservation has underscored his political career, from helping write a townwide drainage code that reduced road runoff into creeks and estuaries as a Town Board member, to supporting Suf- folk County’s move to put $1 mil- lion toward coastal resiliency ef- forts as a legislator.

At a Republican party gathering at Sannino Vineyard, Peter Mc- Greevy, Southold Town Republican chair, called for a round of applause for Mr. Grim — the sole Republican to throw a hat in the ring for supervisor when it appeared no one would. Mr. Grim manages and operates a recycling facility in Cutchogue and is a volunteer firefighter with the Cutchogue Fire Department. In 2021, he ran as the Republican candidate for Southold highway superintendent. As Mr. Grim parted ways with Republican supporters Tuesday evening, he said he felt “great” about his decision to run, regardless of the out- come, as it gave voters an alternative. “We’re all together in this,” he said. “I’m a team player. We went out and did our best, worked our hardest and let the chips fall as they may. I hope I see Al Krupski in King Kullen tomorrow morning and I’ll congratulate him.”

In the much closer race for Town Board seats, Republican Jill Doherty and Democrat Anne Smith came out victorious in securing spots on the Southold Town Council.

According to the final results from the Nov. 7 election from the Suffolk County Board of Elections, Ms. Smith was the front runner with 4,367 votes — approximately 26.55%.

With just 139 separating them, Ms. Doherty triumphed over her Democratic opponent Gwynn Schroeder with 4,251 votes to 4,112.

“I am grateful for the trust that the voters have in me to continue to serve the town we all love,” Ms. Doherty said.

Ms. Doherty maintains the board seat she has held since first elected in 2011. Her experience in town government spans several decades.

She served 26 years with the Mattituck Fire Department Auxiliary and worked for local banks and as a bookkeeper before coming to Southold Town Hall as a clerk to the Board of Trustees. During much of her most recent four-year term as a council member, she played a key role in crafting and educating residents about the Community Housing Plan, an important step in tackling the town’s affordable housing shortage.

“Jill’s work ethic and personality came to the forefront in this campaign,” Mr. McGreevy said, “and the results prove that voters appreciate her knowledge of town government, and her commitment to our neighbors.”

