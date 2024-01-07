Editorial: To our readers in 2024

The beginnings of Times Review Media Group reach back to 1857, when the North Fork was a very different place. That year, The Suffolk Times was born in the fishing village of Greenport. Eleven years later, in 1868, two newspapers were merged, out of which came the Riverhead News, today’s Riverhead News-Review.

Today, we are a very different company, with the Shelter Island Reporter included in our newspaper brands and lively websites for each paper. As the North Fork has grown, so have we. Our brands now include northforker, our lifestyle magazine and website, and southforker, our newest venture, which broadened our reach to the South Fork.

Our mission since the start has been the same: quality journalism and excellence in reporting, writing and photography. We strive to do the very best work and the kind of journalism that achieves truth and fairness in our coverage. That is our promise to you, our readers.

We are here to tell stories that highlight the uniqueness of the East End and showcase its extraordinary beauty, its rich past and its very promising future.

We also strive to tell the stories of the people who live and work here. The work they do — in small shops, in the newest business ventures, on farms and vineyards, in family-run companies that have endured for generations — sets our communities apart.

Our commitment to excellence, deeply rooted in our past, is just as strong today. And it will remain strong. We are privileged to be a part of a great community and honored to tell your stories.