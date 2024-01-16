Southold and Riverhead Town Delays for January 17, 2024

A snow plow makes its way through Cutchogue late Saturday morning. (Credit: Steve Wick)

This post will be updated as delays and cancellations are announced.

Greenport Schools will have a 2-hour delayed opening tomorrow. All before school activities are canceled. Students should arrive at the bus stop or to school 2-hours later than their regularly scheduled arrival time.

Las escuelas de Southold abrirán 2 horas más tarde el día de mañana. Todas las actividades antes de la escuela están canceladas. Los estudiantes deben llegar a la parada del autobús para la escuela 2 horas más tarde de su horario regular.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, Riverhead Central School District will have a 2-hour delayed start.