Southold and Riverhead Town Delays for January 17, 2024

By The Suffolk Times

A snow plow makes its way through Cutchogue late Saturday morning. (Credit: Steve Wick)

This post will be updated as delays and cancellations are announced.

Greenport Schools will have a 2-hour delayed opening tomorrow.  All before school activities are canceled.  Students should arrive at the bus stop or to school 2-hours later than their regularly scheduled arrival time.

Las escuelas de Southold abrirán  2 horas más tarde el día de mañana. Todas las actividades antes de la escuela están canceladas. Los estudiantes deben llegar a la parada del autobús para la escuela 2 horas más tarde de su horario regular.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, Riverhead Central School District will have a 2-hour delayed start.

