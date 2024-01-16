Southold and Riverhead Town Delays for January 17, 2024
This post will be updated as delays and cancellations are announced.
Greenport Schools will have a 2-hour delayed opening tomorrow. All before school activities are canceled. Students should arrive at the bus stop or to school 2-hours later than their regularly scheduled arrival time.
Las escuelas de Southold abrirán 2 horas más tarde el día de mañana. Todas las actividades antes de la escuela están canceladas. Los estudiantes deben llegar a la parada del autobús para la escuela 2 horas más tarde de su horario regular.
On Wednesday, Jan. 17, Riverhead Central School District will have a 2-hour delayed start.