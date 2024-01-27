Southold Blotter: Pet parrot calls 911 on man’s phone in Greenport

Current Southold police headquarters. (Melissa Azofeifa photo)

A Greenport woman reported to police Jan. 17 that her boyfriend had overdosed and was not responsive. An officer interviewed the boyfriend in the basement of the house, where he was alert and walking around. He “appeared to be in an impaired state and admitted to using heroin at approximately 2200 hours on Jan. 16. No drug paraphernalia was observed in the basement,” a report stated. Southold Fire Department transported him to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital.

• Police and the Mattituck Fire Department responded to a Mattituck home last Thursday after a person in the house reported a loud noise from an electrical outlet followed by a power outage. Upon entering a bedroom the officer smelled burning electrical wires. Fire department personnel found no heat signatures in the walls and the person was advised to seek out an electrician.

• A 77-year-old Southold man called police Friday to report a computer scam. He told police he was using his computer when he received a notification from a subject claiming to represent the fraud department at his bank. The subject told the man to download an app on his computer, which allowed the subject to gain access to his laptop. The subject then told the man to withdraw $20,000 from his bank account. The man talked to his financial adviser who told him not to do it and to contact his bank and close his accounts.

• Police responded to an address in Greenport Sunday in response to an open 911 call. The person in the house said his parrot was playing with his cellphone and had pressed the SOS button. No further action was taken.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.