Southold Blotter: Police called over incorrect restaurant order

Police responded to a restaurant in Mattituck Jan. 10 after a disagreement broke out over an incorrect order. A Mattituck woman told police she ordered a hamburger but was given a fish sandwich by mistake. The woman became “highly irate” when she asked for the correct order. She told police she wanted charges filed and would file a lawsuit. No charges were filed.

• A Cutchogue man told police on Jan. 8 that he was selling a piano on Facebook and received an offer. He said a check was sent to him for the piano plus moving costs but the check was fake. He realized this was a scam and did not experience any financial loss.

• On Jan. 9, the owner of rental cottages in East Marion told police that her cottages were listed for rent on a website without her permission. The owner said she would follow up with the Federal Trade Commission to report the matter.

• A 64-year-old Southold man told police he tried to call Facebook to report a problem and he spoke with an unknown individual who told him to send him two checks totaling $2,996 via Venmo for fix the problem. He grew suspicious when the man told him to send a third check. When he realized this was a scam he contacted Venmo and his bank but was told there was no recourse.

• A Cutchogue man requested help from the fire department Jan. 10 to remove water that had flooded his basement. Cutchogue FD members responded and assisted in removing the water.

• Four fire departments on responded to a house fire on Orchard Street in New Suffolk Jan. 10. The cause was determined to be electrical. The homeowner told first responders he lived alone.

• A Mattituck man on sold his dirt bike on Facebook Marketplace Jan. 10. He later learned he was paid with a bad check. Investigation is continuing.

• An employee at a convenience store in Greenport told police last Thursday that a customer asked for a free bag of “Andy’s Hot Fries.” The customer then asked for a different kind of chips “and stomped on the bag of Andy’s Hot Fries,” according to a report. The customer then left the premises.

• A Southold man told police Friday he was the victim of bank fraud. He said he wired $85,130.18 to an “updated account” but learned later his email had been hacked. He reported the fraud to his bank.

• Cornelia Covino, 65, of Peconic was stopped on Main Road in Cutchogue after police received reports of her vehicle failing to maintain a lane of travel. She was determined to be intoxicated and transported to headquarters for processing, police said. She was held for arraignment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.