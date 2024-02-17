Blotter: Men with warrants turn themselves in

On Feb. 2, police in South River, N.J., notified Southold Town police that a woman suffering from dementia was missing and a ping from her cellphone showed she was in Laurel. The area was canvassed by Southold officers and a later update from South River helped Officer Rory Flatley locate the woman in a vehicle traveling eastbound on Route 25 in Southold Town. He interviewed the woman after a traffic stop and she told him she had left home – in New Jersey, a bridge or a tunnel to get to the North Fork – and was lost. Officer Flatley drove the woman to headquarters to await her son’s arrival. The son responded to Southold headquarters and picked up his mother.

• On Feb. 7, Robert Detrick of Cutchogue, 33, “reported to Southold Town Police Department Headquarters to turn himself in for an outstanding warrant with Southold Town Justice Court,” according to a report. Detrick was processed and was to be arraigned in Town Justice Court.

• On Feb. 7, a Cutchogue woman reported a fire from an electric heater in her basement. An officer responded to the address, where the woman said she put out the fire with a fire extinguisher. The officer turned off the power at the breaker panel. Cutchogue Fire Department members responded, checked the walls for excessive heat and used a portable fan to clear the basement of minor smoke.

• On Feb. 7, Jonathan Morin, 31, of Yaphank “walked in to STPD HQ to turn himself in for an active warrant. Morin will be held at STPD HQ for arraignment,” according to a report.

• On Feb. 9, an 89-year-old Mattituck man told police he was downloading photos from his cellphone to his desktop when he received a pop-up message on his desktop from “Microsoft” saying that his bank account had been frozen. A “Microsoft agent named Jessica” told the man his desktop had been hacked in China and was sending child pornography to multiple recipients. “Jessica” asked for the man’s Social Security number, mother’s maiden name and bank name, which he provided. “Jessica” said a $28,000 withdrawal was in progress. The man then realized this was a scam and hung up with no financial loss.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.