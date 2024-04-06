Blotter: Erratic driver tip called into police

On March 26, a caller told police of a vehicle driving erratically on Route 48 in Cutchogue. Police pulled over the car and determined the driver, Rudy Elias, 44, of Greenport, was intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to headquarters, and held overnight for a morning arraignment.

• On March 27, the director of the Southold Senior Center in Mattituck reported a stove fire. The Mattituck Fire Department responded and disconnected the propane connecting to the oven that started the fire. The center director said the propane connection would be serviced.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.