Counterfeit money found circulating at Mattituck High School

The circulation of counterfeit $100 bills at the Mattituck-Cutchogue Junior Senior High School was reported to district officials on Wednesday, District Superintendent Shawn Petretti confirmed.

The district alerted local law enforcement of the situation and it is under investigation. A notice was sent out to parents as well.

“A student reported that some other students had shown them that they had a significant amount of larger bills on them,” Mr. Petretti said. “Upon investigation, it was determined that we had a couple of students in possession of counterfeit $100 bills.”

It is unknown exactly how many students were involved, Mr. Petretti said.

In addition to contacting law enforcement, Mr. Petretti informed the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce, who sent out an email blast to local business owners.

“Please check any $100 bills coming into your business and let the police know immediately if you come across one,” the email said.

A similar incident occurred a few years ago in the district where a student used fake money at a school store, Mr. Petretti said.

The superintendent continued to emphasize the importance of educating students and parents about the implications counterfeit currency possession.

“We want to commend the students that brought this to our attention and we were able to get involved and intercede before children were trying to utilize this money, which of course, would have created a far bigger issue for those students,” Mr. Petretti said. “Certain students were proactive in letting the administration know and then the administration was able to, in turn, be proactive.”