Southold Blotter: Multiple scam attempts reported throughout the North Fork

Current Southold police headquarters. (Melissa Azofeifa photo)

On Jan. 30, a Greenport woman told police that her bank detected fraudulent checks from her account totaling $15,100. The checks were attempted to be cashed at a credit union in Florida. The woman did not experience financial loss.

• A Southold man called police on Jan. 30 to say his son had overdosed at his home. The son was found semi-conscious on the bathroom floor and was transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island hospital.

• A Cutchogue man told police Jan. 30 that an unknown person tried to open a bank account in his name. The Cutchogue man did not suffer any financial loss.

• A Mattituck man told police on Jan. 30 that he was notified by Visa that someone attempted to use his credit card at Lowe’s and the Dollar Tree in Riverhead. Visa denied both charges and closed the account.

• A Mattituck man told police on Jan. 31 that an unknown man called him stating that he was with the Federal Trade Commission and that he was under investigation for money laundering and drug trafficking. The caller attempted to talk the man into turning over $30,000 from his bank accounts to a driver that they were sending to his home. The man did not give the money to the driver. An investigation is ongoing.

• A Cutchogue woman told police Friday 2 that she received an alert from Capital One of two charges for $1 each at BJ’s gas in Riverhead. She told police she froze her card and then checked her account and found two additional charges for $99.98 and $100. She notified Capital One, which closed the account and is returning the fraudulent charges.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.