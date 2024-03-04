Daily Update

Daily Update: Tuckers Beat Babylon to win county title

By The Suffolk Times

After winning the Suffolk County crown on Friday, the Tuckers will face Carle Place for the Long Island title on Tuesday in Patchogue. (Robert O’Rourk photo.)

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Tuckers beat Babylon to win county title

Carl Vail resigns from park district board, dispute over parking in Dave Allison Park

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead’s antidote to bias: film, facts and conversation

Riverhead’s new fishing club fundraises at Ward Melville Fishing Expo

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island safe cracking

NORTHFORKER

Plant-powered palates: Growing a veg-forward movement on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Coche Comedor’s Smoke & Embers

