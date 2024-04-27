Blotter: Speeding motorcyclist arrested on warrant

A Greenport official contacted Southold police April 15 to report multiple subjects drinking and hanging out in the area of the Adams Street parking lot. An officer responded and told them to leave. On that same day, an officer observed a group of men congregating in same area. Carlos Hernandez, 30, was holding an open bottle of tequila and was issued a village appearance ticket.

• On April 16, a Greenport Village official reported to Southold that a village resident was upset about a homeless encampment on Monsell Trail, saying he would respond to the location himself and take down the encampment if the village did not take action. The official told the resident he could not do that. An officer responded and found the resident picking up garbage in the area. The resident told police that the village had not made any progress on this issue but would in the future.

• On April 17, the Greenport Fire Department was called to a fire on Sutton Place, where a shed was on fire. The fire was extinguished.

• On April 18, a woman reported that after using her debit card at a Greenport Village business, she was notified by her bank of possible fraud on her account. Since visiting that business, the woman said, she observed numerous unauthorized Amazon transactions, including $612.17 taken from her account by an unknown subject. She also observed $683.20 in transactions to Foot Locker that had been flagged and canceled by her bank.

• Robert Gongolewski of Setauket, 48, was seen by an officer driving a motorcycle at high rate of speed westbound on Route 48 in Mattituck. He was stopped and found to have an outstanding warrant from Suffolk County police. He was placed under arrest and transported to the county police Sixth Precinct.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.