North Fork high school sports roundup: April 25, 2024

Girls lacrosse

April 20: Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 17, Deer Park 3

For the second successive game, senior Sofia Knudsen scored four goals to power the Tuckers (6-5, 4-5) to their largest margin of victory of the season against the Falcons (2-8, 2-7). She also contributed two assists. Sophomores Gianna Calise and Page Kellershon added two goals and two assists apiece. Sophomores Grace Quinn and Olivia Zehill also scored two goals each. Seniors Allison Heidtmann, Jashlin Castaneda and Amelia Harmon, and freshmen Sadie Corrigan and McKenna Reese had single tallies. Senior goaltender Aiko Fujita made five saves.

Knudsen’s four goals led Mattituck, which snapped a four-game losing streak in an 11-5 victory at West Babylon (4-6, 3-5) April 18. Calise added a hat-trick, Quinn contributed two goals and Kellershon and Zehill scored a goal apiece. Fujita recorded four saves.

The Tuckers will play their final away match of the season at Glenn on Friday, April 26, at 4:30 p.m., before starting a four-game homestand against Hampton Bays on Monday, April 29, at 4 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

April 19: Westhampton 11, Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 3

Sophomore goalie Andrew McKenzie made 15 saves in the Tuckers’ home loss. Junior attacks Justin Fox and Shane Psaltis and freshman midfielder Rafa Finnerty scored for Mattituck (1-9, 1-7), and senior midfielder Alex Clark assisted on a goal in the Division II encounter. Heath Sumwalt paced the Hurricanes (7-4, 6-3) with four goals and two assists and Will Drake added three goals and two assists.

Mattituck grabbed a 4-0 first-quarter advantage, but West Babylon (2-7, 2-7) rallied to record a 10-7 win on April 17. Luke Barrera, who scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining in the match, led the Eagles with four goals and two assists. Fox paced the Tuckers with three goals and an assist. Psaltis registered two goals and one assist and Clark and junior attack Tate Foster also found the net. McKenzie, who produced 12 stops, also had an assist.

In a rematch of last year’s Class D championship game, the Tuckers visit Babylon Thursday, April 25, at 5 p.m. before playing at Bellport Monday, April 29, at 4:30 p.m. Mattituck will host Eastport/South Manor Wednesday, May 1, at 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

April 19: Pierson 4, Southold 1

The Settlers were on the wrong end of a four game sweep against Pierson last week following the rain delayed finale on a cold, windy Friday afternoon. Both teams were held scoreless through the first five innings before Pierson broke through with two runs in the sixth. Southold got on the board in the bottom half on a sac fly but Pierson pulled away with two more in the final frame. Settlers starter Noah Riddel delivered 6-plus quality innings in the defeat. “He had a really good game,” head coach head coach Greg Tully said.

April 22: Mattituck 8, John Glenn 7

In a dramatic finish, James Reidy hit a walk-off single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning for the Tuckers (2-9, 1-9) against the Knights (0-10, 0-9) in League VII action. Starting right-hander Tyler Brown, who struck out eight batters in four innings, hit a home run and drove in two runs. Dylan Spooner added two hits and an RBI. Sean Murphy earned the win in relief. Shoreham-Wading River (9-3, 9-3) completed a three-game sweep against Mattituck on April 18, winning, 10-0. Gordon Votruba went 3-for-3 with a home run and six RBIs for the Wildcats (10-3, 10-3).

Mattituck closes out the Glenn series at home Thursday, April 25, at 4:30 p.m.