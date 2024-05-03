North Fork high school sports roundup: May 3, 2024

GIRLS LACROSSE APRIL 29 Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 15, Hampton Bays 3 Senior Sofia Knudsen scored seven goals to power the Tuckers (8-5, 6-5) to their fourth consecutive victory, beating the Baymen (1-11, 1-10). Knudsen has recorded 31 goals this season, including 20 in her last four matches. Sophomores Gianna Calise contributed a hat-trick, and Page Kellershon had two goals and four assists. Sophomores Grace Quinn and Olivia Zehill also found the net. Mattituck rolled to a 9-1 first-quarter advantage. Senior goaltender Aiko Fujita made six saves. Mattituck continued its surge with another 15-3 triumph at John Glenn (3-9, 3-9) on April 26. Calise paced the squad with six goals, while Knudsen wasn’t too far behind with five goals. Kellershon contributed one goal and six assists. Zehill added two goals. Fujita produced a dozen saves. The Tuckers grabbed a 5-0 first-quarter lead and extended it to 10-1 at the half. The Tuckers will close out their regular season with three home matches. They host Kings Park Thursday, May 2, at 4:30 p.m., East Hampton/Bridgehampton/Pierson/Ross on Saturday, May 4, at noon, and Hauppauge on Wednesday, May 8, at 4:30 p.m. The Class D playoffs are scheduled for May, with the final set for William Floyd on Wednesday, May 22, at 6:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE April 29 Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 13, Bellport 4 The Tuckers rebounded from their tough 4-3 four-overtime loss at Babylon on April 25. They broke open a close game by outscoring the host Clippers (1-11, 1-9), 6-1, in the second quarter, to grab an 8-2 halftime advantage. Senior attack Alex Clark paced the team with three goals and three assists. Junior attack Shane Psaltis added three goals and one assist, junior attack Tate Foster tallied two goals and three assists and freshman attack Henry Blair registered two goals. Freshman midfielder Rafa Finnerty, junior attack Rocco Horton and junior attack Tanner Vaccarella each scored a goal. Sophomore goalie Andrew McKenzie made 14 saves, while his Bellport counterpart, Jacob Snedeker, finished with 13. Sophomore midfielder Nate Steinfeld won 14 of 20 faceoffs.

BASEBALL

April 25 Southold 17, Bridgehampton 5 The Settlers (4-8, 4-8) enjoyed their biggest margin of victory of the season, defeating the Killer Bees (5-5, 5-4). Sophomore Noah Riddell struck out four in 6 2/3 innings to earn the win while scoring twice and driving in a run. Senior catcher Danny Cartselos led the attack, batting in three runs with two hits and scoring twice. Senior Luke Newman finished with three hits, two runs and two RBIs. Senior shortstop Jack Sepenoski added two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Southold finishes its regular season with two of its final three games at home. It will host Port Jefferson Monday, May 6, at 4 p.m., and visit the Royals Wednesday, May 8, at 4:30 p.m. before finishing with the same side Thursday, May 9, at 4 p.m.

April 25 Mattituck 10, John Glenn 6 The Tuckers (4-10, 3-10) finished a three-game sweep of their League VII rivals, the Knights (1-13, 1-12). Trey Hansen hurled three innings in relief, fanning three batters to notch the home victory. Tyler Brown and Hansen drove in two runs apiece. On April 24, Ben Voegel excelled on the mound and at the plate in a 12-2 road win. The right-hander struck out 10 batters in six innings while going 4-for-5 with seven RBIs. Mike Garrett, James Reidy and Dylan Spooner contributed three hits apiece. Mattituck will host Babylon Friday, May 3 ,at 4:30 p.m. The Tuckers will complete the regular season with a three-game series against Southampton, with home games on May 6 and 9, sandwiching a road encounter on May 8. Start times are 4:30 p.m.

