Real Estate Transfers: April 18, 2024

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Feb. 16, 2024.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Joan & Wayne Denis to Teresa Leto & Caitlin & Kenneth Boyce, 28 Colonial Drive (600-86-2-5.027) (R) $825,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Denise & Michael Commander to Janine Speares, 56 North Woods Road (600-80-2-3.020) (R) $890,000 

GREENPORT (11944)

• Matthew & Kathleen Grattan & Michael & James Sage to Gail Chmela, 217 6th Street (1001-7-1-8) (R) $750,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Jamesport Fire District to John Nugent & Megan Carrick, South Jamesport Avenue (600-69-2-12) (V) $215,000 

PECONIC (11958)

• Edward Boyle & Doreen Mazzaferro to Scott Kruk, 43475 Route 25 (1000-75-1-18.001) (R) $685,000

• Charles & Carol Hydell to 624 Roanoke Ave LLC, 32125 County Road 48 (1000-74-2-37.003) (R) $400,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Henry & Joanne Tyte to Michael & Kristen Savage, 25 Howell Lane (600-129-5-6.001) (R) $582,500 

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Frances Morino Trust to Downtown 215 LLC, 2 Sheep Pasture Lane (700-3-2-48.006) (R) $2,100,000 

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Affordable Upgrade Contractors Inc to Frank Paone, 25 Cherry Lane (600-26-2-39.001) (R) $585,000

• Transformation Properties Inc to Jamie Boyd & Denise Gluck, 28 Hulse Avenue (600-53-2-22) (R) $565,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

