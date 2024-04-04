Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: April 4, 2024

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Feb. 2, 2024.

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Marie Keldany to Michael & Denise Gagliano, 535 Birch Lane (1000-83-1-27) (R) $810,000 

EAST MARION (11939)

• Kelly Hartofelis & Nicholas Paraskevas to Peter Kontopirakis, 1560 Willow Drive (1000-22-5-19) (R) $1,050,000

• Nancy Weber & Laurie Klei to Greenway LI LLC,, 540 The Greenway (1000-30-2-43) (V) $575,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• J Herbert & Rebecca Ogden to FI One LLC, 119 Castle Road (1000-5-2-6) (R) $4,750,000

• Strife Family Trust to Evans Fishers Island Partners LLC, 3370 Castle Road (1000-1-2-12) (R) $4,000,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Blue Moon Partners LLC to Philip & Francine Medaglia, 360 Wiggins Lane (1000-35-4-28.033) (R) $2,187,500

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Walter & Winifred Magee to Walter Magee, 25 Ritas Court (600-69-3-53.031) (R) $125,000 

PECONIC (11958)

• Grace & Laura Smith, to Laura Smith, 29635 County Road 48 (1000-74-1-40.002) (R) $150,000 

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Henry Silverman to Northville 1877 Farm LLC, 4654 Sound Avenue (600-19-1-16.003) (R) $980,000 

• Henry Silverman to Sound Meadows LLC, 26 Pennys Road (600-19-1-16.002) (V) $645,000

• Joseph Cafiero to Thomas & Mary O’Haire, 31 Nautical Drive (600-14-1-35) (R) $310,000

• James Stark to Teresa Zilnicki, Roanoke Avenue (600-42-1-28.009) (V) $194,262

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Eleanor Oakley Trust to Andrew Lack & Betsy Patton, 148E North Ferry Road (700-7-4-60.001) (R) $2,850,000 

• Estate of Helen Rosenblum to John & Debra Roe & Christopher Roe, 37E Westmoreland Drive (700-22-1-8.001) (R) $2,100,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• James & Jill Dunn to NPKGW LLC, 465 Mailer Court (1000-70-9-35) (R) $1,475,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Ioannis & Mary Zoumas to Brittni & Dennis Traina, 2050 North Country Road (600-56-1-4) (R) $940,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

