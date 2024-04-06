Weekly high school sports roundup

Mattituck sophomore Gianna Calise wins the draw in a non-league matchup against JFK Bellmore. (Bill Landon photo)

Weekly round up of high school sports scores for the North Fork.

GIRLS LACROSSE

April 2 Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 13, Port Jefferson 2

Sophomores Gianna Calise (one assist) and Page Kellershon (one assist) scored four goals apiece and Claire McKenzie added three goals to boost the Tuckers (4-1, 2-1) in a Suffolk County Division II game in the rain in Southold. Senior Sofia Knudsen and sophomore Grace Quinn (two assists) contributed one goal apiece. Goaltender Aiko Fujita made seven saves.

The Tuckers tasted their first defeat of the season, dropping a 7-6 road decision at Comsewogue on March 30. Kamryn McCrary scored two goals for Comsewogue (2-1, 1-1), including the overtime game-winner. Knudsen led Mattituck with a hat trick. Kellershon added two goals, Calise a goal and an assist and Quinn two assists. Fujita had eight saves.

Fujita backstopped the shutout, stopping two shots in a 12-0 win over Southampton (0-2, 0-1) on March 26. Kellershon led the way with three goals and one assist. Calise (two assists), Knudsen (one assist) and freshman Sadie Corrigan (one assist) added two goals each. Senior Jolin Chen and Quinn (one assist) also found the net.

The Tuckers host West Islip at Southold High School Friday, April 5, at 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

March 27 Harborfields 7, Mattituck 0

Goalie Andrew McKenzie made 12 saves for Mattituck (0-4, 0-2) in a Division II contest. Chris Prainito led Harborfields (2-2, 1-1), scoring twice and assisting on another goal.

Islip (1-1, 1-0) broke open a close game by outscoring the Tuckers, 5-1 in the fourth quarter to record a 12-5 home win on March 25. Alex Clark’s two goals paced the visitors, while Rafa Finnerty, Shane Psattis and Tanner Vaccarella had single tallies.

After hosting Smithtown West on Wednesday, the Tuckers will visit Sayville on Saturday, April 6, at 10 a.m.

BASEBALL

March 30 Bayport/Blue Point 8, Mattituck 1

The Tuckers dropped their first three-game series of the League VII season, but two players stood out. James Reidy hit .400 while scoring twice and Jacob Griffiths batted .375 on the strength of three hits. Mattituck also lost to the host Phantoms, 6-1, on March 25, and 3-2, at home two days later.

Mattituck will host Pierson in a non-league contest on Friday at 4:30 p.m., after Tuesday’s game was rained out.

The Tuckers will play longtime archrival Center Moriches in their next series. They will host the Red Devils on Monday, April 8, and Thursday, April 11 (both games are at 4:45 p.m.). Those games are sandwiched around a Wednesday, April 10, encounter at Center Moriches at 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

March 27 East Islip 4, Mattituck 3

Mattituck (0-2) dropped its two non-league matches of the season, falling to Sachem, 7-0, on March 25 and then to East Islip two days later. The team hosts Eastport-South Manor on Thursday, April 4, at 4 p.m.

BOYS TRACK

The boys track season started Wednesday. Southold/Greenport welcomed Babylon. The Settlers will take on Ross and host Southampton on Monday, April 8, at 3:30 p.m.

The Tuckers faced the Red Devils and Shelter Island at Center Moriches Wednesday. The Tuckers will compete at Babylon Wednesday, April 10, at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TRACK

Mattituck visited Center Moriches in its first competition of the season Wednesday The Tuckers are scheduled to host Babylon Wednesday, April 10, at: 4:30 p.m.

Southold/Greenport will begin its campaign at Babylon Friday, April 5, at 4:30 p.m. before welcoming Ross Tuesday, April 9, at 4:30 p.m.