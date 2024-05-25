Blotter: Security cameras show trespasser on private property

On May 14, a Cutchogue man told police that MTA contractors were clearing trees alongside the railroad near Alvah’s Lane and had cut trees on his property. The man was told this was a civil matter.

• On May 15, Southold Fire Department responded to a car fire on Horton’s Lane in Southold. The car was unoccupied. Police contacted the owner who said the car would be towed away.

• Mattituck Fire Department responded May 15 to a fire on Westview Drive in Mattituck. A garage at the property was on fire. It was extinguished and there were no injuries.

• On May 15, staff at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital told police that a patient in the hospital’s detox unit had left the premises against medical advice. Police found the patient on Main Street and he voluntarily returned to the detox center.

• A Greenport man told police May 17 that the security cameras at his home showed a man in the front and rear yards. Police responded and identified the person on the video. The homeowner asked that charges be filed. No other information was provided.

