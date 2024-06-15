Southold Blotter — Lost and found: a handbag, an iPhone and a red canoe 

• A Fishers Island resident, described as being “in obvious distress,” prompted a brief police investigation on June 3 when she told authorities she had lost her bag at the Village Market and feared someone had taken it. The woman also told a responding officer that she needed her personal identification to board a flight the following day. Officers tracked the location of the woman’s iPhone to her house, and the missing bag was located, laying on the grass next to her driveway.

• A Mattituck man told police on June 6 that someone had thrown eggs at his home overnight. A responding officer observed two broken egg shells in front of the house, but no visible damage. The man said that his daughter had recently broken up with her boyfriend, and believed he was responsible. Officers interviewed the man, who claimed his house had been egged as well, though police saw no broken eggshells on or near the home. Both parties were warned about throwing eggs at other people’s houses.

• A New Suffolk resident contacted police on June 3 after his daughter observed a man disrobe and walk naked into the water off New Suffolk Beach. The swimmer was located, and told police he “did go into the water naked and didn’t think it was a problem.” Police told the man not to swim naked at the beach. The man agreed and apologized for his actions.

• A broken iPhone was found on June 4 near the corner of Route 25 and Love Lane in Mattituck. Damage to the phone prevented authorities from identifying the phone’s owner. Anyone who lost an iPhone in that area can contact Southold Town Police 631-765-2600.

• A Cutchogue resident told police on June 6 that two weeks earlier, a red canoe had washed up in her backyard from the bay and remained on her property. A Southold Police marine unit responded and picked up the canoe. Anyone who lost a red canoe in the area can also contact Southold Town Police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.