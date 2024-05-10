High school sports roundup: May 10, 2024

BOYS LACROSSE

May 7 Mattituck 7, Miller Place 6

Senior midfielder Alex Clark connected for the game-winner with three minutes and 45 seconds remaining in the match as the Tuckers (5-10, 5-8) extended their winning streak to four games in Suffolk Division II. Clark, who finished with two goals and one assist, scooped up a ground ball after a turnover and raced down the field to score against the Panthers (5-10, 4-9). Juniors Shane Psaltis and Tanner Vaccarella also had two goals each and Rocco Horton added one. Sophomore goaltender Andrew McKenzie saved 14 shots.

Clark tallied three goals and five assists as Mattituck defeated visiting Eastport-South Manor (4-10, 4-8), 7-4, on May 1. Tate Foster added two goals and Psaltis and Vaccarella had one apiece. McKenzie produced 15 saves.

Two days later, the Tuckers broke open a close game at halftime, outscoring Port Jefferson, 8-1, en route to a 12-4 triumph at home. Horton led the way with four goals, while freshman Henry Blair and Clark each contributed a hat-trick. Sophomore Nate Steinfeld and Vaccarella had one goal apiece. McKenzie was called on to make 13 saves.

The Tuckers will complete their regular season, with the hope of reaching the Class D playoffs, hosting Center Moriches on Thursday, May 9 at 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

May 4 Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 11, East Hampton/Bridgehampton/Ross 6

Sophomore Gianna Calise scored five goals to reach the 100th goal of her career for the Tuckers (10-5-8-5), who extended their winning streak to six games. They’ve also clinched a spot in the Class D playoffs. Calise, who is tied for seventh place among county goal leaders (48), also has recorded 13 assists this season. Sophomores Claire McKenzie (hat-trick), Page Kellershon (two goals, one assist) and Grace Quinn (one goal, two assists) also found the net. Senior goaltender Aiko Fujita made 11 saves against East Hampton (8-7, 6-7).

Mattituck hosted Hauppauge in its regular-season finale May 8.

BASEBALL

May 6 Mattituck 9, Southampton 3

Sophomore right-hander Tyler Brown fanned seven batters in five innings to lead the Tuckers (5-12, 4-12). James Reidy (three hits) and Trey Hansen drove in three runs apiece against Southampton (2-16, 2-14).

Mattituck was swept in its three-game series against Babylon, however, losing its last two contests. The Panthers recorded a 13-6 win on May 1 and then blanked the Tuckers, 7-0.

The Tuckers played at Southampton on Wednesday, and host the Mariners Thursday, May 9, at 4:30 p.m.

May 6 Port Jefferson 3, Southold 0

In a League VIII game, Ruairi Rago struck out 10 batters in a complete game as the Royals (10-4, 8-2) clinched a Class C playoff berth. The Settlers dropped to 4-10, 4-9.

Southold will finish its regular season this week, having played at Port Jefferson May 8 at 4:30 p.m. and facing them again at home on Thursday, May 9 at 4 p.m.