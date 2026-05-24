Blotter: Deer blamed for three crashes

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Southold Town police reported responding to 43 incidents between May 11 and May 18, including the following:

• Police arrested Angelina Melanie Segura, 23, of Setauket on charges of alleged driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration after a May 13 traffic stop in Cutchogue. Police said they were notified of an intoxicated driver operating a Black Jeep Wrangler near Moore’s Lane and later stopped the vehicle near Country Club Drive. An officer reported smelling alcohol and seeing an open bottle of vodka on the passenger-side floorboard. Ms. Segura allegedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests, resisted officers and was taken to police headquarters for processing.

• Michael Sellick, 30, of Southold was arrested on a charge of alleged driving while intoxicated May 17 after an early-morning crash near Breakwater Road. Police said a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, but the driver was not at the scene when officers arrived. Mr. Sellick was later located at his residence, where he allegedly admitted drinking, driving and causing the crash, according to police.

• Police responded May 16 to Cedar Point Drive in Southold for a report of a boat taking on water near Cedar Point. The caller said his boat was about to capsize but was unable to provide a clear location, according to police. Southold marine units searched the area but were unable to locate the vessel. Riverhead, East Hampton and Southampton bay constables were advised, and the U.S. Coast Guard was notified.

• Police were called to the Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 13 after hospital staff reported a man was attempting to see his “fiancé” and could not be permitted to visit. The woman denied he was her fiancé, police said. The man became irate, described the situation as “bull—-” and left on his bicycle without incident.

• A misunderstanding over the word “flashing” brought police to Aquaview Avenue in East Marion May 16. A woman told police a man approached her vehicle and said, “I’m flashing you,” which she interpreted as sexual in nature, though she told officers he did not expose himself. Police said the man told officers he had been flashing his vehicle headlights because he was unsure why she was parked near his property and was concerned she might be canvassing the area. Police advised the woman of the explanation, and she said she understood he had been referring to headlights. Nothing further was reported.

• An iPhone crash alert sent police to Main Road in Laurel May 13, where officers found a cell phone on the shoulder of the road. A reverse search found the phone’s owner, and her fiancé later called the device, telling police she was headed to a fashion show and would retrieve it. No further action was needed.

• A Southold woman called police May 11 after finding an arrow stuck in the wireless antenna on her home’s cupola. Police said the damaged antenna was valued at about $600, and the woman did not know when the incident occurred.

• A Greenport woman reported May 11 that a package containing medication had been delivered to a pharmacy but was never turned over to her. Police said the package had been marked delivered May 6. The pharmacy owner said he would review surveillance footage, but police reported no investigative leads at the time.

• Police responded to Peconic Dunes County Park late May 15 for a report of multiple teens possibly sick. Officers found a large teen party instead and broke it up without incident. Police said no sick individuals were located.

• A roadside disagreement in Southold ended with police separating two drivers May 11. A woman told police she was being harassed by another driver, who said her car was blocking the road and honked after she moved forward about 15 feet. Police said the woman got out and began yelling at him. Both parties were separated and left without incident.

• A parking dispute at Arshamomaque Preserve in Greenport West drew police May 16 after one man allegedly blocked another driver from leaving by parking his vehicle in the roadway. The other driver was gone when police arrived. The complainant was advised that no criminal charges were available unless he wanted to pursue a traffic summons.

• Deer were blamed for three crashes during the week, including two on County Road 48 and one on Main Road. Police also reported two parking lot crashes involving teen drivers in Southold and Mattituck. No serious injuries were noted in the reports.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.