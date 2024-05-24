Memorial Day parades and remembrances this weekend on the North Fork

The American Legion’s annual Memorial Day Parade was held in Mattituck in 2023. (Jeremy Garretson photo.)

Monday, May 27 marks Memorial Day 2024. Here are some of the big events and ceremonies honoring America’s fallen service members across the region.

GREENPORT

The annual Southold Town Memorial Day Parade is being hosted this year by the Greenport American Legion Burton Potter Post 185. The parade steps off Monday at 10 a.m. from the monument at Main and Broad streets in Greenport Village. A reception with hotdogs, soda and beer will follow at the legion hall, 102 3rd St. in Greenport. All are welcome.

Before the parade, the Boy Scouts are hosting their annual Dockside Memorial Service starting at 8 a.m. with a procession at Adams and Main streets down Front Street to 3rd Street. The memorial service takes place at the Railroad dock. Visit greenportamericanlegion.org for more information.

RIVERHEAD

The Riverhead Memorial Day Parade kicks off Monday, May 27 at 9 a.m. on Osborne Avenue and Pulaski Street and heads to the World War I monument at Court and West Main before proceeding north on Roanoke Avenue for a ceremony at St. John’s Place. Services will also be conducted further up the route at the Civil War monument in Riverhead Cemetery on Pulaski Street followed by a service at the War Memorial on the corner of Pulaski and Osborne. A closing ceremony will follow at St. Isidore’s Cemetery on Horton Avenue.

Visit allevents.in/riverhead for more information.

CALVERTON

The annual Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony at Calverton National Cemetery at 210 Princeton Blvd. will take place on Monday, May 27 from 1 to 2 p.m. The event is one of more than 130 Memorial Day ceremonies hosted annually by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. On Saturday May 25 U.S. flags will be placed at gravesites in the cemetery by area Scouts and their families from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Visit calvertonsupport.com for more information.

WADING RIVER

On Saturday, May 25 at 9 a.m., the Wading River Cemetery on North Wading River Road will host its annual Veterans Recognition Service. This year’s ceremony will begin with an opening prayer by Pastor John of the Congregation Church in Wading River followed by the playing of taps by a senior from Riverhead High School. Flags will then be placed on the graves of 110 veterans interred at the cemetery by Trustees and volunteers.