North Fork high school sports roundup:

GIRLS LACROSSE

May 8: Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 9, Hauppauge 5

Sophomore Claire McKenzie recorded a hat-trick to lead the Tuckers (11-5) in their Suffolk County Division II regular season finale. Sophomore Page Kellershon added two goals and one assist. Grace Quinn contributed a goal and two assists. Seniors Sophia Knudsen and Allison Heidtmann and sophomore Olivia Zehill also tallied. Freshman Reese McKenna added three assists and senior Amelia Harmon had two. Goaltender Aiko Fujita stopped seven shots.

The top-seeded Tuckers will get an opportunity to defend their Class D title against No. 2 Babylon (9-7, 8-6) at Longwood H.S. on Wednesday, May 22, at 6:30 p.m. The teams did not meet during the regular season. Mattituck/Greenport/Southold defeated the Panthers in last year’s championship game, 12-6.

BOYS LACROSSE

May 22: Mattituck/Greenport/Southold vs. Babylon in Class D championship

The defending Class D champion Tuckers will get an opportunity to avenge a 4-3, four-overtime loss to the top-seeded Panthers (April 25) at Longwood H.S. on Wednesday, May 22, at 4 p.m. Mattituck/Greenport/Southold, seeded second this year, defeated Babylon in the 2023 final, 12-5.

BASEBALL

May 9: Southold 3, Port Jefferson 1

The Settlers (5-11, 5-7) finished their League VIII season on a winning note against the Royals (11-5, 9-5) at home. Right-hander Luke Newman hurled a complete game and struck out six batters. He also doubled. Shortstop Jack Sepenoski went 2-for-2 with a double, driving in a run and scoring one as well.

May 9: Southampton 12, Mattituck 4

The Tuckers (5-14, 4-14) wrapped up their season with a 12-4 home loss to the Mariners (4-16, 4-14) in League VII action. Southampton’s Liam Blackmore went 5-for-5 and scored twice. A day earlier, Mattituck dropped a 10-1 decision at Southampton as Daniel McDonnell fanned eight batters.

The Tuckers are competing in the Class B playoffs, a three-team, round-robin, double elimination tournament with Babylon and Port Jefferson. Third-seeded Mattituck will visit second-seeded Port Jefferson on Thursday, May 16, at 4 p.m. The winner will play No. 1 seed Babylon (13-7, 11-7) on Saturday, May 18, at noon.

Mattituck will travel again to Port Jefferson on Monday, May 20, at 4 p.m. Monday’s winner will meet Babylon at the Middle Country Athletic Complex in Selden on Wednesday, May 22, at 4 p.m. If another game is needed, it will be held at Middle Country on Thursday, May 23, at 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Athletes from the Southold/Greenport and Mattituck boys track teams will compete in the Suffolk County small schools championship at Mount Sinai High School on Tuesday, May 21, at 2:30 p.m. The state qualifiers are set for Comsewogue H.S. on Thursday, May 30, and Friday, May 31, at 3 p.m. The rain date is Saturday, June 1.