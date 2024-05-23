Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: May 23, 2024

By The Suffolk Times

This article is brought to you by Advantage Title

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated March 15, 2024.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Kim Young to Maria Salguero & Jenifer Cruz, 178 Main Road (600-85-2-2) (R) $375,000 

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Jon Fahey to Octagon 79 LLC, 79 Sandy Court (600-14-3-2) (R) $729,000

• Kosta & George Theodosopoulos & Peggy Goumakos to Gillyan & Kevin McCabe, 10 Midland Street (600-13-4-10) (R) $400,000 

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to Jeffrey & Deborah Marshal, 40 Harvest Pointe Lane (1000-102.01-2-41) (R) $990,000 

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• William & Heidi Driscoll to William Morgan, East Main Road (1000-4-3-6.002) (V) $875,000

• Meyer Family Trust to Hay Harbor Club Inc, 528 Avenue B (1000-6-2-16.003) (R) $650,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Estate of William Kranker to Kathleen & Michael Lofrese, 248 5th Avenue (1001-4-8-1) (R) $565,000 

LAUREL (11948)

• Ellen Wagner to Brian & Jillian Gerson, 6825 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-126-10-17) (R) $905,000 

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Estate of Kathy McMahon to M & M Volpe LLC, 1815 Marlene Lane (1000-144-3-9) (R) $950,000

• Vasilios & Stavroula Kapetanakos to Speonk Land Development LLC, 520 Zena Road (1000-106-2-43.002) (V) $450,000 

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• 712 Sound Shore LLC to Michael & Mary Palucci, 712 Sound Shore Road (600-7-3-20.003) (R) $1,400,000

• Dorothy Mullen Trust to David Betts & Charlene Kagel-Betts, 99 Star Flower Row (600-18-5-9) (R) $865,000

• PMC Equities LLC to 613 Roanoke Ave LLC, 613 Roanoke Avenue (600-126-1-54) (R) $520,000

• Laurence Scudder to Abner Arias, 150 Prospect Place (600-127-6-8.005) (R) $500,000

•  Joyce Hartmann to Sundrop LLC, 3921 Sound Avenue (600-18-2-5.014) (V) $285,000
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Anja Schulte-Vogelheim & Thomas Hintermeier to Natalie Schrager, 9 Sunshine Road (700-19-1-64) (R) $1,985,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Christine & Sergio DeAlbuquerque to Michael Linn & Victoria Yeung, 295 Bennetts Lane (1000-70-9-19) (R) $1,100,000

• Dickinson Family Trust to John Kowal & Vladimir Lensky, 60 Koke Drive (1000-78-6-14) (R) $780,000 

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Regina & Robert McGee to Robert & Maria Morea, 25 Maidstone Lane (600-115-1-10.021)(R) $899,000 

• John Anderson & John Ryan to John Hahm, 96 18th Street (600-53-1-25) (R) $419,000 

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Related Content