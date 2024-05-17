North Fork voters will go to the polls Tuesday, May 21, in their respective East End school districts to either approve or reject proposed 2024-25 school-year budgets and choose candidates to fill open school board seats.

School budgets represent each district’s financial plan for the upcoming year and account for all anticipated expenditures and revenues. They also inform community members about property tax levies — the majority of which go to funding local school districts.

Below is a guide to the key items on Tuesday’s ballots.

What’s on the ballot?

Total proposed budget: $45,345,397 Total proposed tax levy: $40,950,417, a 2.91% increase Proposition #2: Fascia and cupola work Voting yes authorizes the district to expend $727,000 from the Capital Reserve Fund, which will go toward repairing and replacing the fascia and cupola at the high school.

Who’s running for the school board?

There are three open seats for Mattituck-Cutchogue’s seven-seat Board of Education. Three incumbents and one newcomer are vying for those seats: Incumbent Douglas Cooper is seeking a 10th term, which would mark his 31st year on the Board of Education.

Incumbent Karen Letteriello is running for her second term. Incumbent Jeffrey Connolly is running for a third term. Newcomer Lauren Ocker is running for her first term.

When and where do I vote?

Polls are open from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Mattituck High School gymnasium.

The New Suffolk Common School will be completely non-instructional after residents voted in March to send its remaining students to the Southold School District through tuition payments. New Suffolk will continue to operate as its own district, with its own operating budget.

Total proposed budget: $1,111,660.28

Total proposed tax levy: will increase by 3.28% from last year at $1,102,811.00

Who’s running for school board?

Deborah Carroll is the incumbent running unopposed for the only open seat on New Suffolk’s three person board of education.

When and where do I vote?

Polls are open from 3-9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at the New Suffolk School.

What’s on the ballot?

Total proposed budget: $34,532,000

Total proposed tax levy: $30,253,589 or a 2.81% increase.

Who’s running for school board?

There are two seats up for grabs in Southold’s five seat school board. Here are the candidates:

Incumbent and school board president Paulette Ofrias

Incumbent and school board vice president John Crean

Newcomer Thomas Kennedy, who has previously run for school board.

When and where do I vote?

Polls are open from 3-9 p.m. on Tuesday May 21 in the Southold High School Gymnasium.

What’s on the ballot?

Total proposed budget: $25,374,981

Total proposed tax levy: $18,303,836, a 3.84% increase

Who’s running for school board?

There are two seats open in the five person board of education. No incumbents are running for reelection this year, but there are three newcomers eyeing the open seats:

Samuel G. Strickland Jr.

Clifford Harris

Amanda Clark

When and where do I vote?

Polls are open from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at the new auxiliary gym at Greenport School.

What’s on the ballot?

Total proposed budget: $5,635,498

Total proposed tax levy: $4,883,805, or a 0% increase

Voters will also have to decide whether to approve the school to expense $450,000 from the district’s capital reserve fund for a capital project. Those funds will go towards:

Ventilation and boiler improvements including DDC controls & air handler

Additional security cameras for the west side parking lot and grounds

New visitor management system and installation of shatterproof glass in the main vestibule

Security improvements to all interior building doors

Installation of full padding in the gymnasium

Paved walking path to ease access to west side grounds including the playground, soccer and tennis courts.

Who’s running for school board?

Two incumbents, Philip Mastrangelo and Erin Johnson, will be running unopposed for two seats on the seven seat board of education at Oysterponds.

When and where do I vote?

Polls are open from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at Oysterponds School Gymnasium.

What’s on the ballot?

Total proposed budget: $201,464,530

Proposed tax levy : $107,796,213, or a 3.34% increase

Potential proposal to add a 12th grade student representative as a non-voting member of the Board.

Who’s running for school board?

There are two seats open on Riverhead’s seven-seat school board. Both of the following candidates are running unopposed:

Newcomer and longtime educator Kelly Freeborn is running for the first time.

Incumbent Vice President Brian Connelly is running for reelection.

When and where do I vote?

Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21 and voting will take place at the following polling sites, based on home address:

Election District 1: Riley Avenue Elementary School

Election District 2: Phillips Avenue Elementary School

Election District 3: Roanoke Avenue Elementary School

Election District 4: Aquebogue Elementary School

Contact the District Clerk’s office at (631) 369-4724 to determine the appropriate polling place.

What’s on the ballot?

Total proposed budget: $88,183,464

Proposed tax levy: $58,927,704, or a 2.52% increase

This year’s budget also calls for a $1,676,920 transfer to the capital fund to complete building repairs. This includes funding the construction of two additional faculty restrooms at Miller Avenue School, as well as electrical infrastructure replacements and upgrades districtwide.

Who’s running for school board?

Incumbent James Smith is running for reelection.

Newcomer and longtime resident Jim Lauckhardt is running for an open seat.

When and where do I vote?

Polls will be open on Tuesday, May 21 at the Shoreham-Wading River High School gymnasium from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.