Southold blotter: Woman leaves 7-Eleven without paying for merchandise

On May 21, an Uber driver dropped off a woman at the 7-Eleven in Mattituck, where she stole two beer bottles, a hot dog and a taquito and left without paying, according to police. A store employee managed to grab the beer bottles. Police searched the area and failed to find the woman.

• A caller told police on May 22 that she found a “discharged hypodermic needle” on the side of Hobart Road in Southold. An officer responded and properly disposed of the needle.

• On May 22, a Shelter Island woman told Southold police she couldn’t use her Discover card. When she called Discover, she was told Discover received an email that she was dead. She reported no financial loss and Discover is investigating.

• A Peconic woman told police Saturday that people were fishing on her property and one of them was urinating on her property. Police said the fishermen were there legally and had valid parking permits.

• On Sunday, an officer stopped a car on Main Road in Peconic that was failing to stay in its lane. The driver, Henry Chutan Muralles, 28, of Laurel was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested and transported to headquarters, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.